Nembhard (back) is out for Friday's game versus the Hawks, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Nembhard will miss his second consecutive game after being downgraded from questionable to out with back soreness. His next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Boston. In Nembhard's absence, T.J. McConnell should continue to operate as the primary point guard behind Tyrese Haliburton.
