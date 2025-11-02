default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Nembhard (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Nembhard exited the Pacers' season opener against the Thunder with a left shoulder strain and has remained sidelined since. In his absence, Quenton Jackson, Ben Sheppard and RayJ Dennis (back) have handled increased roles and should continue to do so until Nembhard returns.

More News