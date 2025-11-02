Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Nembhard exited the Pacers' season opener against the Thunder with a left shoulder strain and has remained sidelined since. In his absence, Quenton Jackson, Ben Sheppard and RayJ Dennis (back) have handled increased roles and should continue to do so until Nembhard returns.
