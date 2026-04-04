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Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Won't play Sunday
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RotoWire Staff
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Nembhard (back) is out for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
With Nembhard unavailable, Quenton Jackson should be looking at another start, and Taelon Peter will have a chance to stay in the rotation. Nembhard's next chance to play will come Tuesday versus the Timberwolves.