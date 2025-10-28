Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Won't play vs. Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Nembhard will miss a third straight game due to a shoulder injury. The next chance for him to return to the floor will be Friday against the Hawks.
