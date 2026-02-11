Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Nets.
The Pacers will be sitting multiple key players for the final game before the All-Star break. With T.J. McConnell also resting, the Pacers could utilize guys like Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson.
