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Nembhard has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to lower-back injury management.

Nembhard will be held out of Wednesday's contest after appearing in each of Indiana's last five games. His next chance to suit up will come Friday in Charlotte. With T.J. McConnell (hamstring) also sidelined, Kam Jones, Taelon Peter and Quenton Jackson are candidates for expanded roles.

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