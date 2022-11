Nembhard (knee) won't suit up for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Nembhard initially held a questionable designation but won't be able to give it a go, marking his second straight absence. Aaron Nesmith drew the start and saw a season-high 31 minutes Monday, so he should be in line for a large workload again. Oshae Brissett is another candidate to pick up some spare minutes.