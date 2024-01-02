Watch Now:

Nembhard (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Milwaukee. He recorded two points (1-2 FG) and two turnovers in eight minutes prior to departing.

Nembhard's injury doesn't seem to be a major concern, but he'll stay on the bench for the remainder of Monday's contest. His next chance to play will come in a rematch with Milwaukee on Wednesday.

