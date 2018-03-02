Pacers' Ben Moore: Great all-around game
Moore registered 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks during Wednesday's 115-104 road win over Grand Rapids.
Moore has been a regular offensive contributor to the Mad Ants' offense this season and Wednesday's performance was a good indicator. The 6-8 forward has struggled from three-point range this season but is still shooting a combined 55.4 percent from the field. The first-year player from SMU is averaging 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds through 33 games played for the Mad Ants.
More News
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...