Moore registered 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks during Wednesday's 115-104 road win over Grand Rapids.

Moore has been a regular offensive contributor to the Mad Ants' offense this season and Wednesday's performance was a good indicator. The 6-8 forward has struggled from three-point range this season but is still shooting a combined 55.4 percent from the field. The first-year player from SMU is averaging 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds through 33 games played for the Mad Ants.