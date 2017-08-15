Pacers' Ben Moore: Inks deal with Indiana

Moore signed a contract with the Pacers on Tuesday. The Pacers will designate him as an affiliate player for the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The 6-foot-8 forward out of SMU averaged 11.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks as a senior last season. The Pacers brought him aboard their summer-league squad in Orlando, and while he only averaged 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in five contests, he apparently flashed enough potential for the team to give him an extended look.