Pacers' Ben Moore: Joins Pacers

Moore signed an undisclosed contract with the Pacers on Tuesday. He "will be designated as an affiliate player and play with the Pacers' Gatorade League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants".

The 6-foot-8 forward out of SMU averaged 11.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks last season -- his senior year. He appeared in five games with the Pacers' Orlando summer league squad, posting 3.8 points and 3.0 boards. He'll seemingly spend the majority of the season in the G-League.