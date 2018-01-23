Moore was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.

Moore, who signed a two-way deal with the organization on Jan. 12, was seen practicing with the Pacers on Tuesday. That said, he'll likely continue to see most of his run with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, where he averages 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds across 28.5 minutes per game.