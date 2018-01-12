Pacers' Ben Moore: Signs two-way deal
Moore signed a two-way contract with the Pacers on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
At 22 years old, Moore is an undrafted rookie from SMU who will likely spend most of this season in the G-League. He actually signed with the Pacers once already this past August to play with Indiana's summer-league team, averaging only 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds over five games.
