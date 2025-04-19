Sheppard (toe) is listed as available Saturday for Game of the Pacers' first-round playoff series versus the Bucks.

Sheppard has been cleared to play in the postseason opener after missing the final five games of the regular season due to a left great toe sprain. The second-year guard closed out the regular season with averages of 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 19.5 minutes per game over his 63 appearances. It's unclear if the Pacers plan to make him part of their rotation in Game 1.