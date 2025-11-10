Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pacers' Ben Sheppard: Back in starting lineup
Sheppard will start Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Sheppard will get his fifth start of the season Sunday as the Pacers continue to be decimated by injuries. In his previous four starts, he averaged 9.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 29.0 minutes per contest.