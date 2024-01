The Pacers recalled Sheppard from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Tuesday.

Sheppard and Jarace Walker were sent down to the G League earlier in the day and played in the Mad Ants' 109-106 loss to Santa Cruz. Sheppard finished the contest with 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 35 minutes.