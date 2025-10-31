Sheppard will come off the bench in Friday's game against the Hawks.

The winless Pacers are searching for answers for their sizable void at point guard, and Quenton Jackson will usurp Sheppard in the starting lineup. Sheppard has averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.0 minutes per contest across four games this season. While his streaming value likely takes a slight hit, Sheppard should still play a key role Friday.