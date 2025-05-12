Sheppard logged 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 29 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 victory over Cleveland in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Sheppard played well in a blowout win in Game 4, as this was easily his best performance of these NBA playoffs. The 23-year-old guard played 29 minutes off the bench, with head coach Rick Carlisle pulling the starters after getting out to a 41-point lead heading into halftime. In the seven games he's played in this postseason, the Belmont product has averaged 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per game, shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from deep.