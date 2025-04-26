Sheppard tallied five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and two rebounds across 15 minutes off the bench Friday in the Pacers' 117-101 loss to the Bucks in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series.

Sheppard missed the final five games of the regular season due to a sprained left toe, but he was cleared to return to action ahead of the postseason. After going unused in coach's decisions in Pacers wins in Games 1 and 2, Sheppard cracked head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation Friday. The second-year guard essentially replaced forward Jarace Walker, who didn't enter the game until the Pacers were trailing by 17 with 5:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. Sheppard didn't make much of an impact during his time on the court, so it wouldn't be surprising if he fell back out of the rotation in Game 4 on Sunday.