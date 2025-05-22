Sheppard notched zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over seven minutes during Wednesday's 138-135 overtime win over the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Sheppard continues to play a minimal role, failing to score for the fourth time in the past seven games. In fact, Sheppard didn't even enter the rotation until late in the contest after having played a role in the first half of the previous eight playoff games. Indiana is now at the pointy end of the season, meaning there could be a squeeze for minutes for players like Sheppard.