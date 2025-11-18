Sheppard provided four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 127-112 loss to the Pistons.

Although he played 29 minutes, Sheppard saw his role decrease with the return of Bennedict Mathurin (toe). He started purely out of necessity earlier in the season, but now that the team is slowly getting healthier, Sheppard is no longer needed in the starting lineup, and his usage has taken a hit as a result.