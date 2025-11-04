Sheppard contributed five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 117-115 loss to the Bucks.

Sheppard has been unable to take advantage of the opportunity considering the Pacers are dealing with an unforeseen slew of injuries, as he has yet to eclipse double digits in scoring since the opening night. However, with Quenton Jackson, who replaced him in the starting lineup, questionable to play Wednesday with a hamstring injury, Sheppard may find himself in a significant ballhandling role once again.