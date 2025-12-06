Head coach Rick Carlisle said Friday that they hope Sheppard's (calf) injury isn't long-term, but he remains without a timetable for return, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Carlisle said that while the team hopes it's not a long-term issue, they don't quite know the severity of the injury yet. He's dealing with a left calf strain. T.J. McConnell, Johnny Furphy and Garrison Mathews should continue to see more action.