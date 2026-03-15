Sheppard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Sheppard popped up on Saturday's injury report due to a left ankle sprain. The injury is severe enough for him to miss Sunday's game, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the Knicks. Sheppard has come off the bench in each of his last six outings and has averaged 20.0 minutes per game over that stretch. In his absence, those minutes will be absorbed by the likes of Kobe Brown, Kam Jones and T.J. McConnell.