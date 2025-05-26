Sheppard totaled three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 loss to New York in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Sheppard attempted just one shot for the third time in the past four games, continuing what has been a disappointing postseason. Despite coming into the league as a potential scoring threat off the bench, Sheppard has been unable to turn that potential into anything tangible. Across 11 postseason appearances, he is averaging just 3.4 points and 0.8 three-pointers in 12.8 minutes per game.