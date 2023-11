Sheppard logged six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 155-104 loss to Boston.

Sheppard played double-digit minutes for the first time this year and knocked down two shots from beyond the arc in the blowout loss. However, he hasn't been part of the Pacers' rotation outside of blowouts early in the season.