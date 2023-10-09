Sheppard recorded 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 preseason overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Although Sheppard came off the bench during Sunday's matchup, he saw plenty of volume from the floor and led the Pacers in field-goal attempts. Indiana selected Sheppard with the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and although Sunday's performance was encouraging, he could have some trouble carving out meaningful minutes for the Pacers once the regular season begins.