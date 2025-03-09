Sheppard is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

The Pacers will be without Tyrese Haliburton (hip) once again, and head coach Rick Carlisle has decided to tweak the lineup. Sheppard will start in the backcourt next to Andrew Nembhard, while Jarace Walker, who started the previous game, will run with the second unit. This will be Sheppard's ninth start of the season -- and first since Jan. 29. He's averaging 5.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals per game in the previous eight.