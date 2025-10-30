Sheppard supplied four points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 107-105 loss to the Mavericks.

Sheppard has taken over the team's starting point guard ever since a slew of injuries have taken over Indiana's backcourt, but has contributed (surprisingly) in the rebound department, averaging 6.8 boards this season. Backup RayJ Dennis, who is on a two-way contract, has been outplaying Sheppard as the team's facilitator and is a candidate to potentially replace him in the starting lineup if Sheppard does not improve his production.