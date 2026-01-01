Sheppard (calf) registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 112-110 loss to the Magic.

Sheppard had started in six of his prior eight appearances before missing time due to a calf strain, but the third-year wing was deployed off the bench Wednesday in his return from an 11-game absence. He provided the Pacers with some quality scoring on the second unit, but his stat line was otherwise lacking in supplementary production. With Indiana now as healthy as its been all season on the wing and at point guard, Sheppard may not have the opportunity to see his minutes pick up even once he's fully ramped back up from the calf injury.