Sheppard notched five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 108-103 loss to the Cavaliers.

Sheppard continues to see a decent sized role for the Pacers, but his production has left a lot to be desired. Over his last seven appearances, Sheppard has averaged 6.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers in 19.1 minutes, hitting 41.7 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.