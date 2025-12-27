Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pacers' Ben Sheppard: Remaining out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Sheppard (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Sheppard hasn't played since Dec. 3 due to a Grade 1 left calf strain and is without a concrete timetable for a return. He should be considered week-to-week until the Pacers offer an update on his recovery.