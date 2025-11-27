Sheppard is not in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Raptors on Wednesday.

Sheppard has started in each of the Pacers' last three games, but he'll come off the bench Wednesday while Jarace Walker returns to the starting five. Across 12 games since Nov. 1, Sheppard has averaged 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals over 233.8 minutes per game while connecting on just 31.3 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 21.3 percent from three on 3.9 3PA/G).