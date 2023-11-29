The Pacers recalled Sheppard from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Wednesday.

Sheppard and fellow rookie first-round pick Jarace Walker both joined the G League club on Tuesday and started in the Mad Ants' 131-97 win over the Windy City Bulls. The 22-year-old shooting guard played 33 minutes in the win, finishing with 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal. Sheppard should be available for the Pacers' next game Thursday in Miami but is unlikely to be featured in head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation.