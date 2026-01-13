Sheppard accumulated five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes during Monday's 98-96 victory over the Celtics.

Sheppard continues to do very little with his time on the floor, having now scored in single digits in six of his past seven games. During that time, he has averaged just 7.0 points per game, adding 1.6 three-pointers and 1.3 assists, leaving him well outside the top 200 in standard leagues. At this stage, he holds no value outside of deeper formats.