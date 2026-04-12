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Pacers' Ben Sheppard: Ruled out versus Pistons
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1 min read
Sheppard (hip) won't play in Sunday's game against Detroit, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Sheppard missed the Pacers' last four games, so his absence versus Detroit now marks the end of his season. Without him, Ethan Thompson is expected to remain in the starting lineup.
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