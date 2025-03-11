Sheppard contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to the Bulls.

Bennedict Mathurin moved into the starting lineup Monday, while Tyrese Haliburton missed his third straight game with a hip injury. Despite moving back to the bench, Sheppard was one of the few bright spots for Indiana in this blowout loss. His fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper formats, however, as he's averaging 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 19.6 minutes over his last 10 games.