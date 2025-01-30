Sheppard chipped in 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 victory over the Pistons.

With Bennedict Mathruin battling an illness, Sheppard got a considerable bump in playing time during Wednesday's win against the Pistons. The 23-year-old guard posted a season-high four assists against Detroit while playing a season-high 33 minutes for the Pacers and scoring in double digits for the fifth time during the 2024-25 campaign with 12 points.