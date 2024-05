Sheppard will start Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Tyrese Haliburton (leg) has been ruled out for Game 3, and his availability for Game 4 and beyond is in jeopardy too. In 15 postseason appearances, Sheppard has averaged 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 three-pointers.