Sheppard has a Grade 1 left calf strain and will miss at least 10 more days, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Sheppard is set for an extended absence due to the calf injury after averaging 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 25.0 minutes per game in his first 22 regular-season appearances (11 starts). With Aaron Nesmith (knee) also sidelined, Ethan Thompson, T.J. McConnell and Garrison Mathews are candidates for increased playing time.