Mathurin posted 21 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-110 victory over Miami.

Mathurin did well on both ends of the court in Sunday's contest, leading Indiana in rebounds and steals while shooting a perfect mark from the free-throw line. Mathurin concluded as one of four Pacers with 20 or more points and has now recorded at least 20 points and 10 boards in four outings, including in two of his last three games.