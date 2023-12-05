Mathurin supplied 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 122-112 victory over the Celtics.

Mathurin was terrible from inside the arc, connecting on just one of seven attempts, but he was still able to extend his double-digit scoring streak to five games thanks to a quartet of three-pointers. During that stretch, Mathurin has averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.8 minutes per game. Despite moving to the bench in mid-November, Mathurin is still playing heavy minutes and delivering solid scoring production, but his efforts in the peripheral categories leave fantasy managers in category leagues wanting more.