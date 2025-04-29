Now Playing

Mathurin (abdomen) has been cleared to play against the Bucks on Tuesday.

After missing Game 4 due to his abdominal injury, Mathurin will be back on the floor Tuesday. The 22-year-old has played in three games during this first-round series, averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, shooting 40 percent from the field.

