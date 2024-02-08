Mathurin (illness) will be available to play Thursday against the Warriors.
Mathurin will return from a one-game absence, which will likely result in fewer minutes for Ben Sheppard. Mathurin may have gotten a little boost at the trade deadline with the departure of Buddy Hield, so it'll be interesting to see if he's more aggressive in the second unit moving forward.
