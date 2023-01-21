Mathurin isn't starting Friday's game against the Nuggets.

The rookie had drawn four straight starts, posting 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game during that stretch. However, he'll shift back to a reserve role Friday, as Oshae Brissett will draw his first start of the season. Across 40 games as a reserve, Mathurin has averaged 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.9 minutes per game.