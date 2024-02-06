Mathurin is questionable for Tuesday's game against Houston due to an illness.
Mathurin's addition to the injury report within three hours of Indiana's 7 p.m. ET game versus the Rockets makes his status extremely murky. He is joined by Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and Jalen Smith (back) as questionable on the Pacers' injury report.
