Mathurin will come off the bench during Saturday's game against the Nets.

Mathurin will be in the second unit Saturday due to Tyrese Haliburton (back) returning to the lineup for Indiana. In 15 games in a reserve role, the 22-year-old forward averages 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 49 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.