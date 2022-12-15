Mathurin chipped in 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 125-119 win over Golden State.

It was the rookie best scoring effort so far in December, and his biggest output since he dropped 30 against the Nuggets on Nov. 9. Mathurin may be starting to feel the grind of his first NBA campaign, however. Through eight games this month, he's shooting just 38.2 percent from the floor and 21.6 percent from beyond the arc, averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.0 threes over that stretch.