Mathurin contributed six points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 124-122 victory over the Mavericks.
Mathurin started and ended February with rough performances. The rookie averaged just 7.5 points over the first four games of the month, his worst four-game stretch of the season. He followed that up with double-digits in six-straight games. Despite Dallas' defensive struggles Tuesday, Mathurin made just one shot. It was an extremely disappointing night since his point production is the primary value he brings to fantasy.
