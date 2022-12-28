Mathurin finished with 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 129-114 win over the Hawks.

Mathurin's woes from downtown continued -- he's now hit just 22.7 percent of his three-point attempts over his past six games -- but he was able to produce his best point total since Dec. 16 due to his flawless shooting from two-point range and the free-throw line. As per usual, Mathurin's contributions in the non-scoring categories remained thin, making the rookie far more valuable in points leagues than he is in eight- or nine-category formats.